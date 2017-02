A 26-year-old Għargħur man was grievously injured this morning in the course of a traffic accident in Mellieħa.

The man was riding a Honda motorcycle along Marfa road when he was involved in a crash with a 27-year-old San Ġwann man behind the wheel of a Peugeot 208 at around 8.10am, police said.

He was rushed to Mater Dei hospital for treatment. Police say their investigations are ongoing.