Minister 'outraged' by car bomb in busy traffic hub

Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela has expressed outrage at this morning's car bomb at the heart of one of the most important traffic junctions.

Speaking less than two hours after the bomb in Msida seriously injured a man and slightly wounded two others, the minister said he was outraged.

"We're shocked especially because the incident took place in a very busy road, this posed a risk to bystanders."

He said the Cabinet will tomorrow be discussing such incidents with a view to beef up police resources.

The government will also be considering tougher penalties for the perpetrators of such incidents.