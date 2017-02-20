Man badly injured as car blows up in Msida

A man has been badly injured in an car explosion in Marina Street, Msida, alongside the Workers' Monument.

The car blew up at about 10.30am and caught fire, according to initial reports. The blast was heard over a wide area.

Police and medical crews rushed to the area and a long traffic jam built up.

The injured man, who is well known to the police, was taken to intensive care at Mater Dei Hospital.

This was the second car bomb explosion this year.

On January 29, a 65-year-old man from Ħamrun was killed by a car bomb that blew up as he was driving past the Maltapost headquarters in Marsa.

Three car bomb incidents rocked the island last year.

In January 2016, a man died when a bomb went off in his car as he was driving along the Marsascala bypass. The victim had a pending court case on human trafficking. A second car bomb went off in Marsa in September, when a man lost both legs.

The third car bomb of 2016 went off early on a Monday morning in October in Buġibba. A 67-year-old man died. The explosion had been described by police sources as one of the most powerful.