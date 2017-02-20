Advert
Monday, February 20, 2017, 20:01

Man grievously injured after skidding with motorcycle in Ħamrun

Sliema man rushed to hospital

A 52-year-old Sliema man was grievously injured this afternoon after he lost control of his motorcycle on St Joseph street, Ħamrun.

The accident happened at 2.30pm when the man fell off his Kymco Agility motorcycle, police said. This was the second serious traffic accident involving a motorcycle today.

An ambulance rushed the man to hospital for treatment. Police say they are investigating further. 

 

