Malta newspapers review

The following are the top story in Malta's newspapers today.

Times of Malta reports that thousands attended a PN-organised national protest in Valletta. It also reports that a jail sewing project got a €100,000 direct order.

l-orizzont quotes Joseph Muscat offering the hand of friendship to those who wish to work with the Labour government. It also reports that Simon Busuttil does not want to obey the new media law.

The Malta Independent quotes Dr Busuttil saying a PN government will repeal parts of the new media law. It also reports that the government has refused to divulge the Electrogas loan maximum liability.

In-Nazzjon carries a large picture of yesterday's Valletta protest and says the PN has started the road for the country to be returned to the people.