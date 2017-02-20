Malta Eurovision: Full televoting result published
PBS has issued the full list of the televoting results following last Saturday’s Malta Eurovision Song Contest.
The contest was won by Claudia Faniello, whose song Breathlessly just beat off second placed Kewkba.
The results (right) were published on the PBS website.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.