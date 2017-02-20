Keith Schembri publishes audit, tells Pana committee it should investigate Caruana Galizia

Updated 3.15pm - Added detail, PN statement

Keith Schembri, the prime minister's chief of staff, said today that audits have proven that accusations against him over his company in Panama and trust in New Zealand were "baseless and ill-intentioned".

He said, however, that he has issued instructions for the company to be wound up.

In a statement released to the press, he said he had decided not to attend a sitting before the Pana committee.

The Pana committee is formed of members of the European Parliament who are investigating the Panama Papers scandal in which he is involved.

Mr Schembri said it is uncertain whether the committee enjoys a mandate and has sound legal standing to carry out its inquiry. He also said he was not an elected official and held a position of trust.

'Schembri is Malta's real Prime Minister' - PN

In a reaction, the Nationalist Party said that Mr Schembri's refusal to appear before the Pana Committee was confirmation that he, and not Joseph Muscat, was "Malta's real Prime Minister".

"If Muscat were the real Prime Minister, he would have ordered Schembri to answer for his actions," the PN said.

Schembri slams 'warped partisan agenda' against him

Mr Schembri said the campaign against him and the government had always been driven "by a warped partisan agenda, led by people who stand to personally gain by seeing the downfall of this movement".

He said his resolve had only been strengthened.

"I remain focused and determined to ensure that Malta's future remains bright and that all Maltese benefit from this country’s success."

In his letter, Mr Schembri said he was uncertain about the committee's mandate.

"It is evident that there are those who are driven by insincere motivation and who do not truly care for the discussion driving the committee, but who will stop at nothing, contriving lies and falsehoods for the sole purpose of harming this government and the progress of this country."

Mr Schembri also made reference to blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia, who has written extensively about the Panama Papers: "I find it most peculiar that the committee would champion the cause of a person driven solely by hate, to the extent of wishing my early demise (as the attached report attests -

https://daphnecaruanagalizia.com/2016/12/keith-schembri-terminal-cancer-wrong-end-stick/ ), and who should be herself subject to scrutiny by this committee for alleged tax-based indiscretions.

"Surely this is not the kind of public discourse that is required to maintain a healthy democracy.

"Europe today suffers the effects that the legitimisation of such politics brings about."

Mr Schembri said this same vitriol has been espoused by the leader of the Opposition who, for lack of a genuine platform, had resorted to jumping on the bandwagon at every opportunity, spinning and manufacturing lies with regards to any and every exponent of the Labour movement in Malta.

Audit opinion

Mr Schembri also included an audit opinion of his Haast Trust by New Zealand firm Crowe Horwath. The audit, which concerned the period between June 22, 2015 and June 30, 2016 found that the trust and Mr Schembri's offshore company Tillgate Inc "held no bank accounts".

The group and trust were at risk of going under, auditors said.

"As at 30 June 2016, the group and trust's liabilities exceeded its assets by US$4,349 and US$3,750 respectively. This factor indicates that the group and trust may be unable to continue as a going concern, unless with the continued support of its settlor," auditors wrote.

Read Mr Schembri's letter and audit report by clicking on the PDFs below.