Monday, February 20, 2017, 14:12

Cash stolen in Paceville shop hold-up

Hooded man threatened shop assistant with a knife

Police at the scene of the crime. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Updated 2.53pm 

A hooded man made off with several hundred euros in cash when he held up a souvenir shop in Paceville early this afternoon.

The incident happened in Paceville Avenue when the man produced a knife, threatened a 48-year-old female shop assistant from Marsascala and demanded the money.

In a statement, police said they were alerted to the hold-up at 2pm. St Julian's police are leading investigations into the theft. 

