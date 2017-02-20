Cash stolen in Paceville shop hold-up
Hooded man threatened shop assistant with a knife
Updated 2.53pm
A hooded man made off with several hundred euros in cash when he held up a souvenir shop in Paceville early this afternoon.
The incident happened in Paceville Avenue when the man produced a knife, threatened a 48-year-old female shop assistant from Marsascala and demanded the money.
In a statement, police said they were alerted to the hold-up at 2pm. St Julian's police are leading investigations into the theft.
