13 months behind bars for hotel TV theft

A man who stole a TV from a hotel in St Julian's was jailed for 13 months by a court today. 

Hashim El Amir, 24 and currently residing in St Julian's, pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated theft and attempted aggravated theft. He was arraigned after the police received a report regarding the alleged theft from St George's Park Hotel.

The court, presided by magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, heard Mr El Amir admit to having stolen one TV set and attempted to steal another set from the hotel.

Mr El Amir's lawyer observed that the accused had given himself up to the police and had cooperated fully with the investigators. Moreover he had filed an early guilty plea, the court was told.

For these reasons, the accused deserved to be given a minimum sentence, the defence argued.

The court, noting the criminal record sheet of the accused, the fact that he was a recidivist and the fact that one of the TV sets had not been returned to its lawful owner, condemned the man to a jail term of 13 months.

Inspector Trevor Micallef prosecuted. Lawyer Noel Bartolo was legal aid.

