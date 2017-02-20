Colour at play at London Fashion Week

The end of February can only mean one thing in London and that’s lots of traffic, lots of beautifully dressed people congregating in one place and lots of frantic hailing of taxis - fashion week.

Markus Lupfer's collection experimented with different textures and patterns. Photo: Andrew Vowles

It’s the Autumn/Winter 2017/2018 collections that we are all here to see. This season London Fashion Week has a new home - it’s gone back to The Strand, not Somerset House but right next door. The move sees the possibility of hosting larger shows and presentations and hopefully maybe eventually gathering more designers under one roof.

The trends are somewhat surprising, there’s so much colour and playful fashion, it almost feels like I’m viewing a summer collection rather than a winter one. It almost feels as though in this current political climate, designers wanted to play and escape rather than strike a sombre tone.

Here’s some of what I’ve been viewing:

Markus Lupfer



Although the past seasons were also wonderful, this collection feels even stronger. The playful tones have been honed and refined into beautiful, stylish creations. The originality and individualism of his collection remain present as ever - almost a form of experimentation with different textures and patterns worked together.

The looks bring together pure, feminine elements such as frills and pleats but then paired together with menswear inspired tailoring and sharp silhouettes. Hand-drawn travel-related prints, polar bear motifs, Artic florals can all be found within this original and exciting collection.

Alice Archer

Alice Archer’s collection was quite remarkable. Fusing hand, digital and print techniques to create this wonderful embroidery, the resulting pieces were simply beautiful. Florals were the key element of the collection but with rich, bold colours. The beauty is in the embroidery - asymmetrical, floral patterns with a harmonious mix of smaller flowers developing into larger ones worked with different patterns and colours.

Stunning embroidery and print techniques on display for Alice Archer's collection. Photo: Kurt Paris

The collection, inspired by nature featured robes and maxi dresses in beautiful silks and chiffon feels grand and opulent - truly wonderful.

Palmer/Harding



This collection was inspired by Levi Parmer’s youth after they found some old photographs harking back to his teenage years when goth and rebellion was what he used to express his individuality.

Long hemlines and a 90s vibe for Palmer's collection. Photo: Kurt Paris

This collection taps into those goth years in the 90s but with an updated vibe. Asymmetry and volume are two key elements for the collection. Long hemlines and wide fitting trousers are paired with off-the-shoulder necklines, wraparound details and open backs. Cinched in waists also make an appearance. Their renowned shirts have been designed in a way with additional button fastenings along the seams that allow. you to wear each piece in a different manner.

The palette is inspired by nature with colours such as black, white, evergreens and pinks.