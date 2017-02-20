There is nothing new about the growing tide of populism across the world. It has happened before. An axis of populism led us into World War II.

We now face the same threat from disparate but privileged members of the upper classes who realise that a sudden love of working class values is a ticket to their success.

The year ahead mirrors our past and we must prepare for a newer populist wave this year. The momentum for countries to leave the European Union grows ever greater. The EU has protected us from internecine war ever since 1945. Should it shatter and fragment, then I am afraid the European future becomes a matter of grim prospect.

I do fear the very worst for all of us with Russia at the door, awaiting the demise of the EU. Donald Trump has become lukewarm towards Nato just as America was to the London bombings.

Until, of course, the populist nation of Japan dropped its bombs on Pearl Harbour.

I have no answer to this rising tide of madness.

However, the Maltese government needs to plan for a worst-case scenario where the EU might fragment and with it disrupt existing trade relationships.

We should always have a plan B in our lives and, at least, understand the consequences of a worst-case scenario. Plan for it. That should include consideration of the currency position should the euro become impacted by populist chaos.

Forewarned is sometimes also forearmed.