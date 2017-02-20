As Swatar and Tal-Qroqq are divided by the Birkirkara bypass, I feel it necessary to raise the issue of this dangerous crossing used by university students and residents of Swatar alike.

Despite several warning signs advising to use the underpass, pedestrians still choose to cross all five lanes to reach Swatar and vice versa. As the photo shows, the crossing has a sloped and narrow strip between the lanes along with cars zooming by on both sides.

The alternative pedestrian path is a long detour via the Msida skate park subway that is both dimly-lit and has sharp 90˚ turns.

This ‘crossing’ is a fatality waiting to happen and I sincerely hope a safe pedestrian crossing is installed further up the road. Surely, human life is valued more than a potential minor increase in traffic congestion?