Don’t spill the beans

Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela said he had given a “severe warning” to the CEO of the Agency for the Welfare of Asylum Seekers, Joe Baldacchino in the wake of the job creation ‘scandal’. He said he did not know anything about the subject.

It is amazing that a Cabinet minister does not know what is going on among his staff, especially highly-placed individuals.

Anyway, in believing the minister, one must conclude that Baldacchino, who has a position of trust, did not say the truth. There are no two ways about it: either Baldacchino or Abela is not saying the truth.

Considering all the aspects of the issue, a “severe warning” seems to have been the only solution, fearing that dismissal would have certainly led to the spilling of beans.