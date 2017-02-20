Power To Be first home in Premier class race at Marsa

The third meeting of the season, consisting of nine races all for trotters, was held yesterday.

Seven of the races heralded the start of the first championship this year – the Assikura Championship for Gold Class on a short distance of 2,140m.

The programme also included a Premier Class race which was held over a long distance of 2,640m. Power To Be (Charles Camilleri) won it. Camilleri went on to steer two other trotters to victory, yesterday afternoon.

Sixteen horses lined up for the Premier race. Power To Be made the fastest start just ahead of Careful Victory (Tony Tanti) and Cummin (Rodney Gatt).

With a lap to go, Power To Be was still going strong even though Royal De Vaiges (David Ellul) had joined the front-runners and closing the gap significantly.

But, Camilleri’s trotter held its pace for its first win in 2017 ahead of Cummin and Tennis d’Anjou (Christian Xerri). Turnover (Frenċu Cassar) was fourth.

Twenty-eight horses qualified for the semi-final stage of the Assikura Championship.

In the first heat, Danish Razor Shadow (Nathaniel Barbara) went unchallenged for most of the distance.

The nine-year-old trotter went on to win by two lengths from Uther Paradise (Julian Farrugia).

The early leader of the next Gold heat, French newcomer Tom De Grez (Michael Ellul), was overtaken midway through the final straight by Royal In.

For the first time, Royal In was under the guidance of Salvu Vella, yesterday.

A keen duel developed between two trotters in the latter stages of the third heat but at the post it was Sultan Des Renier (Patrick Spiteri) that secured its first win at Marsa after powering past Quartz De Noyal (James Briffa).

Tempo d’Ecajuel (Julian Farrugia) won the fourth head, ahead of Supreme Du Corday (Noel Baldacchino), and, as expected, favourite Remain Garbo (Charles Camilleri) led all the way in the next heat for its second win in a row.

Camilleri struck success in the sixth Gold Class heat with French newcomer Ubu Du Metz.

This trotter overcame early leader High Stage (Marco Refalo) midway through the straight for home.

French Printemps De Gaia (Rodney Gatt) dashed strongly from the outside in the last 300m of the seventh and last Gold Class heat.

The 14-year-old veteran trotter registered its first win of the year from Zalgado Transs R (Nicholas Bonello).

Another meeting at the racetrack will be held on Saturday.

Yesterday’s winners

Race 1: Copper – Coup De Vent (M. Axisa) – 1.19.9”

Race 2: Gold – Razor Shadow (N. Barbara) – 1.17.3”

Race 3: Gold – Royal In (S. Vella) – 1.17”

Race 4: Gold – Sultan De Renier (P. Spiteri) – 1.17.2”

Race 5: Gold – Tempo d’Ecajuel (J. Farrugia) – 1.17.6”

Race 6: Gold – Remain Garbo (C. Camilleri) – 1.16.6”

Race 7: Premier – Power To Be (C.Camilleri) – 1.17.4”

Race 8: Gold – Ubu Du Metz (C. Camilleri) – 1.17.3”

Race 9: Gold – Printemps De Gaia (R. Gatt) – 1.17.8”