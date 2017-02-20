Joseph Xuereb, executive chef at The Palace Hotel, wins Chef of the Year Award

The executive chef at The Palace Hotel, Sliema Joseph Xuereb won the Chef of the Year Award at the fifth edition of the WRMC (Wines and Restaurants of Malta.com) Restaurants Quality Recognition Awards gala dinner and ceremony.

Mr Xuereb has been leading the kitchen brigade of The Palace since it opened its doors in 2007 and played a big role in creating TemptAsian, the award-winning restaurant it is today.

His triumph follows last year’s success, when two of the hotel’s restaurants, TemptAsian and The Tabloid, won two significant honours during the fourth edition of the WRMC Awards under the helm of Chef Xuereb.

“I’m delighted to be part of this exceptional team and since the start of my career in the hospitality industry, I’ve always dreamt of reaching this goal and winning the title of Chef of the Year. This success wouldn’t have been possible without the help of my team as over the past years they have been instrumental to the achievement of our restaurants at the hotel,” said Mr Xuereb.

The WRMC Awards are organised on a yearly basis, during which awards are given to establishments and members of the industry who would have offered the highest levels of service from the 120 establishments surveyed. The establishments and members of the industry are directly surveyed and inspected by professional survey teams.