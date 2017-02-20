People still confuse the common cold with flu

Seasonal influenza is an acute respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses, which circulate in all parts of the world.

Yearly influenza epidemics can seriously affect all populations but the highest risk of complications occur in pregnant women, young children under five years, the elderly, individuals with specific chronic medical conditions such as HIV/Aids, asthma and chronic heart or lung diseases, and health-care workers.

Influenza spreads easily, with rapid transmission in crowded areas including schools, institutions and nursing homes. When an infected person coughs or sneezes, droplets containing viruses are dispersed into the air and are spread to persons in close proximity who breathe these droplets in. The virus can also be spread by hands contaminated with influenza viruses.

This year, across Europe, the seasonal influenza has begun early in the 2016/2017 season with A(H3N2) as the dominating virus. In A(H3N2)-dominated seasons, older people have been affected the most, resulting in a high number of hospitalised cases and an increase in fatal cases.

This was also seen during the 2014-2015 season, with a high number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities and excess all-cause mortality.

The A(H3N2) virus affects predominantly older age groups

To prevent severe cases, vaccination of the elderly and other high-risk individuals remains a priority in line with national recommendations. Preliminary estimates from Scandinavia suggest that the effectiveness of this year’s vaccine is in line with previous years.

The current information shows that the circulating influenza viruses are in line with the influenza vaccine components and hence these would be able to offer protection.

It is known that the A(H3N2) virus affects predominantly older age groups and they are the most at risk of severe disease and outcomes.

In Malta, sentinel surveillance is carried out through a number of general practitioners to inform on the number of cases they see of influenza. This is modelled for the rest of the population to obtain trends of illness and be able to alert institutions. We have seen a peak in the community in the first week of January as is typical for previous years.

Many peoples still confuse common cold with flu. Cold and influenza are both respiratory illnesses and many people use the terms interchangeably. However, different viruses cause them. The table on the right shows the difference between them.

Numerous years of influenza surveillance has shown us that the influenza cases increase towards the end of the year, reaching its peak when we have the coldest temperature, as this is when transmission is highest.

Therefore, the appeal for people to take measures to prevent spread, including vaccination.