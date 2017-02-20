Sporting briefs

Brawl: Rad Belgrade’s match against visiting city rivals Partizan was marred by racist incidents and a player brawl yesterday when Serbia’s top flight resumed after a two-month winter break. Partizan’s Brazilian midfielder Everton Luiz was subjected to monkey chants from Rad fans throughout the match and made an obscene gesture after the final whistle, prompting the home team’s players to confront him. A full scale brawl broke out before staff from both sides eventually managed to separate the players.

Dembele: Real Madrid have joined the battle to sign Celtic forward Moussa Dembele. The Spanish giants have been checking on the 20-year-old striker and have asked to be kept informed of any movements. Celtic had hoped to keep Dembele for another 12 months at least but his incredible progress under Brendan Rodgers means there will be a bidding war this summer, with Bayern Munich also keen.

Leicester City: Leicester have invited Stafford Rangers striker Josh Gordon for a trial at the club, the Mail reported. The forward, 22, began his career with Stoke and has attracted attention for his performances in the Northern Premier Division, where he has 10 goals since October. He is due to train with the Premier League champions this week.

Lemina: Gabonese midfielder, Mario Lemina could leave Juventus in summer, with Watford and Crystal Palace both said to be interested. The Bianconeri hierarchy have reportedly touted a fee of no less than €20 million for the 23 year-old who they paid Marseille an initial €9.5 million for in April last year. Monaco are also keen on the midfielder.

Berbatov: Dimitar Berbatov is still determined to find a new club. The former Manchester United striker hasn’t had a club since leaving Greek side PAOK in June last year, so would be available on a free transfer. When asked if his career was over, Berbatov told the BBC Sport: “No hopefully not. I’m trying to find a team, if you want to put it like this. I still feel good. I train, I keep myself fit.”