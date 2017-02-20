Malta youngsters hit four past Gibraltar in final game

Action from the Malta-Gibraltar match at the Centenary Stadium. Photo: Domenic Aquilina

Malta ended their commitments in the UEFA Youth Under-16 Development Tournament in style when they eased past Gibraltar 4-0 at the Centenary Stadium, yesterday.

Malta thus claimed second spot in the group on six points, one behind Andorra who drew their final game against Armenia 1-1 at the Luxol Stadium.

Armenia gained an extra point to finish on five after prevailing 5-3 over Andorra in the penalty shoot-out.

Determined to bounce back from the 2-0 upset to Andorra on Friday, the Maltese youngsters deserved their win over Gibraltar as they played the better football throughout.

Vella made several changes from the previous two matches in line with the UEFA guidelines which stipulate that all players on the 20-strong roster must get a minimum of 80 minutes of playing time during this development tournament.

The hosts made their intentions clear right from the outset but had to wait until the 27th minute to open the score when Paul Mbong hit home with a fine shot from the edge of the box.

Malta held the upperhand and, on the stroke of half-time, striker Russel Vella capitalised on some hesitant defending from Gibraltar, swept past goalkeeper Ethan Penfold and drove the ball into the net.

The second half was more balanced but, three minutes from time, Malta were awarded a penalty after Stefan Borrell brought down Alexander Satariano inside the box.

Borrell was sin-binned (ex-cluded temporarily) and Shaun Dimech, who had come on as a substitute, made no mistake from the spot.

It was not over though as Satariano put his name on the scoresheet in stoppage time to hand Malta an emphatic 4-0 victory.

Malta line-up: Andrè Spiteri, Ethan Letheridge, Andreas Vella, Carlo Zammit Lonardelli, Matthew Portelli, Bradley Sciberras, Sheldon Pisani, Sebastian Grech, Paul Mbong, Clyde Bouvet, Russel Vella.

Subs: Amara Sylla, Jake Ghio, Shaun Cassar, Liam McKay, Shaun Dimech, Ryan Tonna, Jamie Sixsmith, Alexander Satariano, Christian Gauci.