Monday, February 20, 2017, 06:17 by

Thomas Smith

­­­Shipping movements

The MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Genoa from Catania to Genoa, the MV Euroferry Malta from Catania to Salerno (both Sullivan Maritime), the Maersk Arizona from Sfax to Misurata, the Analena from Algiers to Algiers and the Cardiff from Izmir to Valencia (all Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) on Monday.

The Rio Blackwater from Damietta to Salerno (Bianchi Group) tomorrow.

The Rio Blanco from Hamburg to Alexandria (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) on Wednesday.

The MS Vandya from Singapore to Barcelona (John Ripard & Son Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania (Sullivan Maritime), the Maersk Arkansas from Bejaia to Skikda and the Maersk Regensburg (both Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) from Algiers to Annaba on Thursday.

