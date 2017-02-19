Melania Trump vows to "stay true" to herself
US First Lady Melania Trump opened President Donald Trump's rally in Florida by reciting the Lord's Prayer.
She then went on to tell the crowd that she will always stay true to herself and be truthful to the public, "no matter what the opposition is saying about me."
The first lady added that will be working on initiatives geared to her heart, which will impact "women and children all around the world."
