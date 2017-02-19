See more of the world with Emirates special fares

Lights illuminate skyscrapers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

A stunning landscape in Vietnam.

Emirates is offering special Economy Class fares to travellers from Malta on a selection of its destinations to Cyprus, Dubai, the Far East, Africa, southeast Asia and Australia.

For a limited time an all-inclusive Eco­nomy Class fares from Malta start at €143 to Larnaca (Cyprus), Dubai (€594), Delhi (€657), Beijing (€661), Bangkok (€756), Johannesburg (€728), Singapore (€734), Maldives (€836), Ho Chi Minh City (€839), Bali (€906), Manila (€910), Melbourne (€1,339) and from €1,347 to Sydney.

Other destinations with this offer include Accra, Cape Town, Colombo, Doha, Hanoi, Hong Kong, Kuala Lampur, Kuwait, Mumbai, Muscat, Seoul, Shanghai and Taipei.

One of the sea temples in Bali.

Fares are valid for departures from this month to July 15 and from August 15 to December 15. Bookings have to be made by February 28. A supplement of €20 will apply for departures on Friday and Saturday. Terms and conditions apply and the list of featured destinations and fares can be viewed on www.emirates.com/mt.

Following the relaunch of the daily service between Malta and Dubai via Larnaca, Emirates is also offering a great value Economy Class fare of €143 to Cyprus for outbound travel until December 31.

Emirates offers can be booked online: www.emirates.com/mt, from respective travel agents or from Emirates Sales Office at MIA Departures Lounge on 2557 7255.