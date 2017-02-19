Young Optimists seeking repeat of results in 2016

One of the participants at this year’s regatta in Birżebbuġa.

Following last year’s successful Malta Optimist Dinghy Association’s regatta, Express Trailers are again the official sponsors of this year’s edition currently being hosted by the Birżebbuġa Sailing Club.

The regatta, which comes to a close with Day Two racing this afternoon, is one of eight held annually and sees the country’s two clubs – Malta Young Sailors Club and Birżebbuġa Sailing Club – locked in competition.

“The importance of this regatta stems from the fact that it’s the first step for the winners to qualify for the 2017 international events which include the European Championships in Bulgaria and the World Championships in Thailand,” Robert Farrugia Vella, Malta Optimist Dinghy Association head, said.

“Maltese sailors, in fact, have a very hectic programme to repeat last year’s successes.”

Following the 2016 regatta, which was also sponsored by Express Trailers, a group of sailors participated at important optimist races including the World Championships, the European Championships, the Country Cup at different venues.

“The results obtained by the young sailors was unprecedented,” Farrugia Vella added.

“Victoria Schultheis placed first in the Worlds and in the Europeans Richard Schultheis came home second. Antonia Schultheis was also runner-up and Craig Farrugia Vella placed a creditable seventh place.

“Farrugia Vella also managed a second placing in the Country Cup at Lake Garda in Italy last year.”

The results did not go unnoticed by sponsors Express Trailers.

“We have followed the young sailors’ performances last year and the results they obtained encouraged us to sponsor this year’s regatta as well,” Franco Azzopardi, Express Trailers chairman, said.

“The training and success our sailors are achieving comes from the commitment of their respective clubs, all driven by volunteers who strive to see the sport develop and grow bigger.

‘We also believe that these young athletes are the future of sailing in Malta and this is why we are giving them our backing.”

Seven different fleets – Optimist, Laser 4.7, Laser Radial, RS Feva, 29ers, Miracles and Mirrors – are taking part in this weekend’s regatta.