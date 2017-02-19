Bonello starts on a high

Agones Sfc have just organised the Safi Criterium where a record number of riders lined up at the start.

The race, where the winners are determined according to the number of points accumulated over a set of sprints, serves as an official opener for the road cycling season.

As always, team tactics play an important, and almost decisive, role in such races as the number of sprints involved along the route makes the race even more exciting.

The criterium was eventually won by Etienne Bonello (Greens). He was followed home by Marco Fiorilla (Pro Action) and Gerard Said (Mosta CC).

Steph Alden (The Cyclist) was the winner of the women’s race with Marion Pullicino (Mosta CC) and Marie Claire Aquilina (Greens) reaching the gantry in that order behind the winner.

The junior category was won by Nicholas Attard Montaldo (The Cyclist) as Ivan Zammit (Birkirkara SJ) and Joe Mallia (Qormi CC) prevailed in the over-40 and over-50 races, respectively.