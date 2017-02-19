Universityring road races are back

The sixth edition of the BRND WGN & University Ring Road Races will be held at Tal-Qroqq on March 12, with half the proceeds being donated to Hospice Malta.

“As in previous editions our aim is to make this event attractive for all by reaching out to serious athletes looking to sharpen their running form mid-season, as well as others looking to keep fit and have fun – friends, family, University staff and students,” said organiser Johanna Galea from Malta University Holding Company Ltd.

“Anyone can participate and it’s for a noble cause. It’s also a great opportunity to bring companies together by organising a fun day out for the office,” she added.

Hospice Malta is the races’ official charity. It is a non-profit organisation supporting patients with terminal illness and their families through its many professional services.

Throughout the day, various races will be held, including a five-kilometre and two-kilometre running event open to all abilities. An 800m children’s race will also take place around the University athletics track. The day will close off with the much anticipated relay event which requires teams of four people to run a distance of five kilometres – a favourite among offices and groups of friends.

Race applications will be accepted until March 8, after which race numbers are to be collected on March 10 between 5 and 8pm from the University five-a-side football pitch complex.

One may also obtain more details by calling 2340 8906 or 7953 8545 or by visiting http://facebook.com/ringroadraces .