The President’s engagements

11.25am The President receives Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowsi on a courtesy call at the Palace, Valletta.

7pm The President delivers a speech at an activity organised on Kuwaiti National Day at the Westin Dragonara Resort, St Julian’s.

Tuesday

9am The President visits The Peace Lab in Hal Far.

11am The President presides over a signing of a memorandum of understanding between the President’s Trust and participating companies of The President’s Trust Employment Initiative at San Anton Palace, Attard.

6pm The President delivers the opening speech at a public lecture organised by the Research and Prevention Unit of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation in conjunction with the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery within the University of Malta entitled ‘Osteoporosis – a silent killer’ at the Palace, Valletta.

Wednesday

9.30am The President delivers the opening speech at a seminar entitled ‘Are female employees better off at work?’ at the Workers’ Memorial Building, Valletta.

4pm The President meets Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri, director general of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, at San Anton Palace.

Thursday

10am The President receives representatives of Malta Properties Ltd on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

11am The President receives residents and staff from the Mtarfa Day Centre on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

3pm The President meets the Michael O’Flaherty, director of the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights, at San Anton Palace.

Friday

9.30am The President meets Rose Ann Cuschieri, director for Education Services in Church Schools, together with staff members of Church schools, at San Anton Palace.

10.30 The President meets representatives from the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association at San Anton Palace.

4pm The President meets representatives of the Law Students Association at San Anton Palace.

7pm The President inaugurates the newly restored Antoine de Paule Hall at San Anton Palace.

Saturday

10am The President presides over the launch of the project ‘Maltin’ and the first volume entitled L-Istorja ta’ Ġorġ Agius (magħruf tal-Mużew) u l-ġabra ta’ taqbil tiegħu at Vittoriosa local council.