St Aloysius Sixth Form soirée

Photos: Zoe Gatt

St Aloysius Sixth Form was a hive of activity as students put up their annual soirée over four nights. The aim of such a big event is to provide an opportunity to all students to work together, combine their skills, talents and energy and channel their creativity to put up an entertaining show. After months of hard work and preparation, the show was a great success. The first half of the production consisted of a variety of items ranging from all types of dance, classical, lyrical, hip hop and contemporary, a satirical sketch, as well as musical recitals. During the second half, students brought to life the musical Peter Pan. This was characterised by skilled actors, beautiful voices, lovely costumes and colourful scenery, as well as a live orchestra made up of 14 students playing 10 instruments. The musical was also entirely produced and directed by second year students.