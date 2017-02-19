Scale model exhibition in Vittoriosa

The 36th edition of the annual scale exhibition, organised by the Society for Scale Modellers – IPMS Malta and sponsored by Gasan Mamo Insurance, was held at the Malta Maritime Museum in Vittoriosa.

This event brought together numerous miniature scale models of various subjects, including aircraft, ships, armour and tanks, historical and fantasy figurines, motor vehicles and dioramas, scenes that depict a story.

President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca with Alex Schembri (left) and Tancred Casar.

“We are pleased to be associated with the organisation of this year’s annual scale model exhibition since this event helps increase the level of scale modelling to the highest possible standard and to transform the perception from that of a hobby for amateurs to that of a valued and esteemed art form,” said general manager Mark Mamo.

The models displayed during this event – produced to the highest standard and researched for authenticity and realism – featured an artistic slant.

Members of the society donated money in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund and the club contributed by matching the amount collected.

Other monetary donations were collected thanks to the generosity of the public.

The funds will be forwarded to the Malta Community Chest Fund, which falls under the auspices of the President.