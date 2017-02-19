Pharmacies open today
9am-noon
Empire Pharmacy (Branch), 46, Melita Street, Valletta (2122 5785);
St Gaetan Pharmacy, Parish Priest Mifsud Street, Ħamrun (2123 4570);
Drugshop Dispensary, De La Cruz Avenue, Qormi (2144 3221);
Holy Cross Pharmacy, 37, Main Street, Birkirkara (2144 8454);
Deby’s Pharmacy, 1, Quarries Square, Msida (2122 7920);
Spiżerija Kappara, Żbibu Lane, San Ġwann (2138 1776);
Edward’s Pharmacy, 115, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4102);
Medica Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, Balzan (2144 5741);
Pillbox Pharmacy, 63, Bjad Street, Naxxar (2141 7406);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 69, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3554);
De Paola Pharmacy, 36, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 6408);
Distinction Pharmacy, 32, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2169 3412);
Verdala Pharmacy, 57, Bull Street, Cospicua (2182 4720);
St Peter Pharmacy, Sebbellika Street, Żabbar (2166 3750);
Blossoms Pharmacy, Gurgier Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 2226);
Safi Pharmacy, St John Street c/w Bieb il-Ġarra Street, Safi (2164 9552);
Santa Marija Pharmacy, 40, Bird Street, Żebbuġ (2146 5346);
Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);
Abela’s Pharmacy, 42, G.P.F. Agius De Soldanis Street, Victoria (2155 6170);
Sokkors Pharmacy, St Gregory Street, Kerċem (2155 3018);
Milia’s Pharmacy, Qaliet Street c/w Lampuka Street, Marsascala (2702 3322);
Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);
Milia’s Pharmacy, 42, Blue Grotto Avenue, Żurrieq (2168 9971).
• The pharmacy at the airport is open from 7.30am till 10pm.
• For emergency dentist on Sundays 8.30 -11.30am, call 9906 1800.
• Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.
• The mobile blood unit will be next to the Domus Romana, Rabat, today 8.30am-1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.
