Pharmacies open today

Empire Pharmacy (Branch), 46, Melita Street, Valletta (2122 5785);

St Gaetan Pharmacy, Parish Priest Mifsud Street, Ħamrun (2123 4570);

Drugshop Dispensary, De La Cruz Avenue, Qormi (2144 3221);

Holy Cross Pharmacy, 37, Main Street, Birkirkara (2144 8454);

Deby’s Pharmacy, 1, Quarries Square, Msida (2122 7920);

Spiżerija Kappara, Żbibu Lane, San Ġwann (2138 1776);

Edward’s Pharmacy, 115, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4102);

Medica Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, Balzan (2144 5741);

Pillbox Pharmacy, 63, Bjad Street, Naxxar (2141 7406);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 69, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3554);

De Paola Pharmacy, 36, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 6408);

Distinction Pharmacy, 32, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2169 3412);

Verdala Pharmacy, 57, Bull Street, Cospicua (2182 4720);

St Peter Pharmacy, Sebbellika Street, Żabbar (2166 3750);

Blossoms Pharmacy, Gurgier Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 2226);

Safi Pharmacy, St John Street c/w Bieb il-Ġarra Street, Safi (2164 9552);

Santa Marija Pharmacy, 40, Bird Street, Żebbuġ (2146 5346);

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);

Abela’s Pharmacy, 42, G.P.F. Agius De Soldanis Street, Victoria (2155 6170);

Sokkors Pharmacy, St Gregory Street, Kerċem (2155 3018);

Milia’s Pharmacy, Qaliet Street c/w Lampuka Street, Marsascala (2702 3322);

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);

Milia’s Pharmacy, 42, Blue Grotto Avenue, Żurrieq (2168 9971).

• The pharmacy at the airport is open from 7.30am till 10pm.

• For emergency dentist on Sundays 8.30 -11.30am, call 9906 1800.

• Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

• The mobile blood unit will be next to the Domus Romana, Rabat, today 8.30am-1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.