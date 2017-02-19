New PA system for St Dominic parish church

A new public address system has been installed at St Dominic parish church in Valletta.

The old system has been in place since the 1950s and the church administration felt the need to install a new one to give a good service to the faithful.

The friars commissioned the Alfa Group of Pozzuoli, Naples, to try a new system and after two months’ trial the friars, who were satisfied with the result, decided to go for it.

The system cost €8,500 and for this reason the administration is urging those who can help to make a donation. A down payment of €2,500 has already been made.

Those who would like to help are to call parish priest Michael Camilleri on 9988 3297 or e-mail fr.michael23@gmail.com.

The parish is organising a dinner with tombola at the Christian Doctrine centre on Saturday at 7pm in aid of the restoration of St Dominic church. Tickets (adults €10, children €5) are available from the usual helpers.