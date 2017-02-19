Getting together after 43 long years

Front to back: Charles Busuttil, Frankie Cachia, Henry Zammit Cordina, Emanuel Borg, Mario Puglisevich, Charles Mifsud, Ġorġ Mallia, Albert Pace, Joe Debono, Dave Calleja, Paul Azzopardi, Luciano Bonnici, Adrian Borg, Charles Zerafa, Joseph Antignolo, Saviour Camilleri, Clay Zarb Cousin and Toni Busuttil.

Class 5B at the Lyceum, Ħamrun graduated in 1974. Since then, two of the cohort have passed on and a number have moved to other lands. It was difficult to get the whole class together again, but 18 out of the 24 students originally in the class, including one from the UK and another from the US, did manage to get together on February 3, 43 years after leaving each other. They met for a dinner at Sharma, Mdina, the restaurant actually belonging to one of the cohort. They found that they had certainly grown older, many of them had grown quite a lot balder, but they found inside themselves the 16-year-old school boys they once were, bubbling out at the sight of each other. And they even managed to have a class photo taken at the end of it all.