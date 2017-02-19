Getting together after 43 long years
Class 5B at the Lyceum, Ħamrun graduated in 1974. Since then, two of the cohort have passed on and a number have moved to other lands. It was difficult to get the whole class together again, but 18 out of the 24 students originally in the class, including one from the UK and another from the US, did manage to get together on February 3, 43 years after leaving each other. They met for a dinner at Sharma, Mdina, the restaurant actually belonging to one of the cohort. They found that they had certainly grown older, many of them had grown quite a lot balder, but they found inside themselves the 16-year-old school boys they once were, bubbling out at the sight of each other. And they even managed to have a class photo taken at the end of it all.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.