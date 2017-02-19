Announcements

GALEA. On February 8, at Mater Dei Hospital, to Jessica, née Curmi and Julian, God’s precious gift of a daughter – SOPHIE, a most welcome sister to George. Deo Gratias et Mariae.

Pearl Wedding

THOMSON – PORTELLI

The marriage between DOUGLAS and LOUISE took place on February 22, 1987 at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, officiated by Fr Charles Portelli and Fr John Frendo, OP. Mr Paul Vella and Mr Matthew Campbell were witnesses, the duties of best man were carried out by Mr John Montague and Laura Montague was flower-girl. A reception was held at the Union Club, Tigné Street, Sliema. The couple celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary with their children Alexander and Jeanette, Stephen and Eilidh, Emily and grandson Daniel.

Obituaries

GOVE’. On February 16, at her residence in Balzan, MARIA DOLORES, widow of Emanuel, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her great loss her daughter Maria and her husband Joseph Formosa, her sons Stephen and his wife Louiselle and Alan and his wife Maria, her cherished grandchildren Luke and his girlfriend, Matthew and his girlfriend, Jean, Samuel, Leah, Luisa and Luigi, her only sister Georgette, her in-laws, their families, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Monday, February 20 at 8.30am at Our Lady of the Annunciation parish church, Balzan, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery (entrance from back gate). No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GREEN. on February 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, JAMES, aged 71, of Sliema, residing in Qrendi, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Salvina, his children Brian and his wife Moira, Marbeck and her husband Emanuel, his beloved grandchildren Nicole, Dean, Kirsty and Marykate, his brother John, his sister Emily and her husband Tony, in-laws and their families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, February 21 at 3pm for St Mary’s parish church, Qrendi where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at San Nikola cemetry, Qrendi. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar il-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

POLLACCO. On February 18, at Mater Dei Hospital, HELEN née Spiteri, aged 90, of Birkirkara, widow of Joseph, passed peacefully away, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Marlene, Rose-Marie, Suzanne and Marthese, and their spouses, her grandchildren Malcolm and his wife Denise, Steven and his wife Fiorella, Kirstin and her husband Aaron, Keith and his wife Rebecca, Nadine and Kim, her great-grandchildren Matthias, Gianluca, Kelly and Katie, her sister Antonia, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, Feb­ruary 20, at 8am for St Mary church (Il-Knisja il-Qadima), Birkirkara, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Naxxar cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Caritas will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PSAILA. On February 16, at her residence in Żurrieq, GEORGIA, aged 90, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Maria, her son Carmel and his wife Lynn, Antida Pace and her husband Alfred, Salvinu, Peter and his wife Marion, Godfrey and his wife Marceline, her sister Evangelista Zammit, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, February 20 for St Catherine’s parish church, Żurrieq, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Żurrieq cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares, Mater Dei Hospital, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCICLUNA. On February 16, MIRIAM, aged 94, widow of William, passed on to eternal life. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Bern, Marie-Louise, Martin, Valerie and Monique and their respective husbands and partners, her grandchildren James and Gerald Clare, Elena and Giuliano Zorzin, Mark, Claire and Edward Scicluna, Roberta and Julia Gauci, Kevin, Brian and Neil Cerullo and their respective spouses and fiancés, her five great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. The funeral Mass will be held at the chapel of Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery on Tuesday, February 21 at 9.30am, followed by interment. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VASSALLO. On February 17, at his home, J.G. VASSALLO passed peacefully away, deeply mourned by his wife Maud, his sons Adrian and his wife Antoinette, Dorian and his partner Juanita, his grandchildren and his sister-in-law Mabel Gatt. Mass praesente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Monday, February 20, at 2pm at Balluta parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery.

VELLA. On February 17, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, VICTORIA, aged 96, widow of John, went to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons Paul and his wife Anna and Marin and his wife Nathalie, her grandchildren Joseph-Paul, his wife Lara and their son Francesco, Jean-Pierre, Maria, her husband John and their daughter Lisa, her sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Casa Antonia tomorrow, Monday, February 20 at 1.45pm for St Publius parish church, Floriana where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

XUEREB – On February 17, at Gozo General Hospital, CARMEN née Curmi, aged 94, widow of Joseph, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved children Gina, John and Mariosa, their spouses Carmelo, Lina and Robert, her cherished grandchildren Mario Noel, André and his wife Maria, Gabriela, Janica and her husband Keith, Sara, Rachel, Paula and Hannah, relatives, friends and ex-students. Mass praesente cadavere will be said today, Sunday, February 19 at 2.30pm at St John the Baptist parish church, Xewkija, followed by private interment at Xewkija cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO DUPUIS – GEORGE. Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather, today the seventh anniversary of his passing away. Always remembered by his wife Iris, his children Etienne and Josette, Georges and Debbie, Solange and their respective families. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 10am at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex. A prayer is kindly solicited.

CASSAR. In loving memory of MIKIEL (ta’ Ruman), today being the 21st anniversary of his death.

As long as the sun shines.

The wind blows….

The rain falls….

You will live on inside our hearts.

Lovingly remembered by his son Romano, other children, their families, relatives and friends. A remembrance Mass will be said tomorrow, Monday, February 20 at 6.30pm at Loyola House (Tal-Ġiżwiti), Naxxar.

ELLUL-MICALLEF – CHARLES. Fondly remembered by his family on the 12th anniversary of his passing away. A prayer is kindly solicited.

FENECH – IRENE. Remembering mum on her 28th anniversary. Maria, Joyce, Bertha, Henry.

GATT. In loving memory of FEDERICA on the first anniversary of her meeting the Risen Lord on February 8, her husband JOSEPH on the third anniversary of his passing away on February 17 and their son LINO, on his first anniversary of his passing away also on February 17. Forever in our hearts, Mariella and Ray, Monica and Saviour and their families.

GREGORY – MARGARET, née Darmenia. Treasured memories on the 10th anniversary of her passing away. Lovingly remembered by all her family in Malta and UK. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 9.30am at Balzan parish church.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of our dear REGGIE on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers, his wife Veronica, his children Robert, Patrick, Shirlee, Susan and Sheila and their families. May he rest in peace.

PIROTTA – DOMENICO. Treasured memories of a much loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, February 18 the 14th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered by his children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI. In loving memory of our dear father, Dr PAUL SCHEMBRI, PhC, MD, today the 48th anniversary of his death. Lucy, Louise and Antoine.

SERRACINO-INGLOTT – LEONILDA. Remembering our dear and loving mother who passed away on February 22, 1977.

Rest in peace mama’,

Suddenly you had to depart

Still love you mum

You are always in our heart.

Laura, George and family in Australia. Also family in Malta and Canada.

SIMLER. In ever loving memory of MARIA and LOUIS, being their fifth and 17th anniversary, this month, of their demise respectively. Dearly loved and remembered by their children Stephanie and her husband Patrick Critien and Denise, and their grandchildren Marie Adrienne and Jean Louis. Lord, grant them eternal peace.

TABONE. In loving memory of our dear MARLENE, today the 10th anniversary of her meeting the Risen Lord. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Anthony and Carmen, Joyce and Neville, Godwin, Ray and Kate, nephews and nieces.

TORTELL – JOSEPHINE, née Mamo. On this, the first anniversary of her loss, deeply missed and remembered every day by her children, Theresa Miceli and Alexander, their respective spouses, Stephen and Marija Schranz, her grandchildren Cristina, Stefano and Sebastian, her sister Monica and her husband George Pisani, John and his wife Tessa, and other family members and friends. A Mass for the repose of her soul is being said today at 11.45am at Attard parish church. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TUFIGNO. In fond remembrance of Dr MICHELE TUFIGNO on the anniversary of his demise. Sandro, Maureen, Antonio and Luisa.

Requiem Mass

Friday, February 24 being the 34th birthday of CHANEL MARIE BRINCAT, née Busuttil, a Mass in her memory will be said at 6.30pm at St Ġorġ Preca parish church, Swatar. The attendance of relatives and friends would be greatly appreciated.

Personal

The family of MARIA STELLA ATTARD who went to meet the Risen Lord on Friday, January 20, 2017, would like to thank Fr Claude Portelli and Fr Paul Mizzi who celebrated Mass, relatives and friends who sent flowers, donations, cards, offered Masses, or in any way showed sympathy on the sad loss of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

The family of FRANCES MIFSUD would like to thank Fr Mario Mifsud who celebrated Mass, relatives and friends who attended the funeral, offered Masses, donations and sent cards, or who in any way expressed sympathy on the sad loss of a beloved mother and grandmother who went to meet the Risen Lord on January 14.