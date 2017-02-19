Video captures sinkhole swallowing minivan
Two vehicles were swallowed by a massive sinkhole in Los Angeles, California, injuring one woman.
Footage from a TV news helicopter showed the second vehicles falling vertically into the seven metre sinkhole.
Firefighters were able to rescue the injured woman before the second car fell.
A huge storm is rolling through California, bringing the heaviest rainfall the state has seen in six years. At least two people have died in the storm.
