PN holding demonstration for democracy and freedom

The Nationalist Party is holding a demonstration in Valletta 'in defence of democracy and freedom'.

The demonstration started on Castille Square and will end in Republic Street where Opposition leader Simon Busuttil will address the crowd from a stage at the corner with Great Siege Square.

The protest was sparked by the decision by Economic Affairs Minister Chris Cardona to request a €47,000 garnishee order on Daphne Caruana Galizia's accounts pending a decision on four libel cases following her reports that he had visited a brothel in Germany while on an official visit.

The PN has also expressed concerns over amendments to the Press law subsequently issued by the government.

Today's protest is also focused on the Panama Papers scandal and other cases or corruption, a day before European Parliament committee starts hearing evidence on the Panama Papers in Malta.

The speakers before r Busuttil are Jeremy Gingell, representing young peole,

lecturer Maryanne Lauri, former university pro-rector and ENT specialist Alec Lapira, a former PN candidate