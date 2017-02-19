Nexia BT says it owns Egrant, but PN scorns it

Updated at 10.03 with Labour reaction below - Nexia BT, the financial services company at the heart of the Panama Papers scandal, has claimed it owns the Panama company known as Egrant.

Company boss Brian Tonna told MaltaToday that Egrant never traded and never changed hands.

He said Egrant was a shelf company bought by Nexia BT in July 2013 and never had clients. He produced a document to back his ownership statement.

Several Nationalist MPs including Simon Busuttil in tweets this morning poured scorn on the claim. Labour said a bubble has burst in Dr Busuttil's face.

The Nationalist Party has long questioned the ownership of Egrant, noting that it was set up through Nexia BT at the same time as minister Konrad Mizzi and chief of staff Keith Schembri set up their own companies in Panama.

Today's claim comes just before a European Parliament committee starts its work in Malta as park of investigations into the Panama Papers scandal.

Times of Malta reported yesterday that EP committee has asked Nexia BT to say who owns Egrant.

It asked Nexia BT to say who is the beneficial owner of Egrant and to state whether the owner is involved in politics.

MEPs also want to know why Nexia BT chose to send the details of the beneficiary owner of Egrant through a Skype call instead of through e-mails as in the case of Dr Mizzi and Mr Schembri.

The Panama committee asked Mr Tonna – the managing partner of Nexia BT – to explain his relationship with Keith Schembri and Mr Schembri’s private business, the Kasco Group.

LABOUR REACTION: BUSUTTIL IS 'BIGGEST EVER LIAR'

In a reaction the Labour Party said the announcement that Egrant always remained the property of Nexia and was never transferred to anyone proved that Simon Busuttil was Malta's 'biggest ever political liar'.

It said that months on insinuation, allegations and lies had burst in Dr Busuttil's face. It was also clear that his 'policy of lies' showed his desperation in the face of the success that the country was achieving under the present government.

The people would not go back to the PN government times, Labour said.