Malta newspapers review

The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers today.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that the number of planning permits approved outside development zones (ODZ) was higher last year than at any point in the last 11 years.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says that Mr Justice Toni Abela still has to hear his first case, three months since his appointment. It also reports that a quarter of people who have HIV do not know about it.

Il-Mument says the prime minister is the political hostage of ministers against whom abuse allegations have been made.

It-Torċa says there is shocking pressure from the PN on the European Parliament's Pana committee that is investigating the Panama Papers scandal.

Illum reports how people have been waiting decades, as much as 40 years, for compensation for expropriated land. It also says Sai Mizzi's successor will get the same salary.

KullĦadd gives prominence to the Fitch A rating for Malta and its confidence in Malta's economic future.

MaltaToday says a former policeman was among those questioned following the recent murder in Marsa. It also quotes the Nexia boss saying 'I own Egrant' - the company mentioned in the Panama Ppers scandal along those owned by minister Konrad Mizzi and chief of staff Keith Schembri.