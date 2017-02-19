Eight held after drug finds

The police have arrested eight persons after finding them in possession of drugs.

Seven of the arrests were made in Malta and one in Gozo.

The arrests in Malta included Maltese, French and Italian men aged between 19 and 28. They were found in possession of cocaine and cannabis resin.

In Gozo, a 33-year-old man from Gharb was found carrying some 200 grams of suspected cannabis resin ready for trafficking.

Investigations are continuing.