Photo of the week
This example of a Hoag-type galaxy is 600 million light years away and found in the constellation of Serpens. The circular gas ring appears to be the result of a nearby dwarf galaxy being stretched round the central galaxy. This may shed light on some of the processes that lead to galaxy formation.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.