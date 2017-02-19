Advert
Sunday, February 19, 2017, 06:45

Photo of the week

Photo: NASA and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA)

Photo: NASA and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA)

This example of a Hoag-type galaxy is 600 million light years away and found in the constellation of Serpens. The circular gas ring appears to be the result of a nearby dwarf galaxy being stretched round the central galaxy. This may shed light on some of the processes that lead to galaxy formation.

