Unfair treatment of Sai Mizzi

Once again the Nationalist Party media has revived its campaign against Konrad Mizzi’s wife, Sai Mizzi, just because she has been retained in her post until a replacement is found.

They keep repeating that Sai Mizzi is being paid to do nothing, just because her work is never mentioned. One has to be politically naive or extremely biased to believe that Malta Enterprise or the government would keep anyone on their payroll just to receive a pay cheque at the end of the month while doing nothing.

I ask the PN media and those who believe them, do they ever hear about the work done or is being done by other envoys or ambassadors? No. So it is glaringly obvious that the PN and its media have picked on Mrs Mizzi because she just happens to be Konrad Mizzi’s wife.