The real founder of La Stella musical band of Gozo

I read Geoffrey Attard’s brief review of Michael Said’s pamphlet entitled Il-Perit Pietru Attard, who is referred to as the founder of La Stella Band of Gozo. (Escape, The Sunday Times of Malta, February 12).

Architect Pietro Attard was not the real founder of La Stella, but simply a usurper who, when he found himself at the helm of La Stella as president, ousted the real founder, Maestro Antonio Buhagiar. He then installed in his place Maestro Salvu Grima, formerly in charge of the orchestra of the Calypso Theatre, owned by the same Mr Attard. Incidentally, this fact is also attested to by Mr Said himself.

It was Maestro Buhagiar who really founded the La Stella Vincitrice Musical Band of Gozo, and this he did by means of a legal instrument dated Jannary 11, 1881, and published in the Acts of Gozitan Notary Francesco Refalo.

Strange as it may seem, poor Maestro Buhagiar, who must have been broken-hearted, had no option but to join the old rival band, the Il Leone Muscial Band, also of Gozo, and soon became its musical director.

Today, Maestro Buhagiar is almost forgotten by both rival band clubs, which don’t even have a photograph of him.

Mr Said’s pamphlet contains nothing new but it is a recycled collection of false statements.