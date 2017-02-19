Social security pensions

At a recent pensions’ forum, the minister responsible for social security concluded with the same old sick joke, namely that pensions can only be significantly improved when the economy permits such an indulgence. He must have been unaware that his ministerial colleagues were about to announce an economic miracle.

Economic miracle or not, the Ministry for the Family and Social Solidarity continues to defraud the contributory Malta social security pension entitlement of service pensioners.

The government persists with this grave iniquity in spite of indications that the amount of social security contributions collected during 2016 exceeded contributory benefits paid out by over €90 million.

The government has no excuse to continue defrauding pensioners, and the Ministry for the Family and Social Solidarity is fooling only those ignorant of the official statistics.