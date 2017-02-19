Online museum
I have long campaigned for a transport museum in Malta. A few years ago I corresponded with various European transport museums and the European Transport Museums Alliance (ETMA) was set up.
Since a transport museum in Malta still has not been established, I wish to get in touch with Maltese collectors so that a website about the history of transport can be set up. Whoever is interested in contributing to this website may write to me at PO Box 16, Msida.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.