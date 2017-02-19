Online museum

I have long campaigned for a transport museum in Malta. A few years ago I corresponded with various European transport museums and the European Transport Museums Alliance (ETMA) was set up.

Since a transport museum in Malta still has not been established, I wish to get in touch with Maltese collectors so that a website about the history of transport can be set up. Whoever is interested in contributing to this website may write to me at PO Box 16, Msida.