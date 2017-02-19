Employment in Gozo

Not all is well in Gozo regarding the employment situation. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

It seems everyone is satisfied with the current employment situation in Gozo.

Before the election, the General Workers’ Union, which claims to always put the interests of the workers first, rightly complained about precarious work that was already widespread. It called on the political parties to take the matter seriously.

Unemployment was also an issue, which, it seems, has been solved in the short term. Yet, with regard to employment, not all is well and I mention Gozo as a prime example.

Government departments in Gozo are all bursting at the seams with new employees and when you ask them how they got there and what they do, they refer you to the Gozo Ministry. So that’s how our limited human resources are being utilised.

Often when going to a restaurant, supermarket, hotel or even retail store one is requested by the employees to speak English as they are foreigners.

Ask them how come they are employed and they just wink and whisper, “I am on a holiday.”

Ask them how much they are being paid and what their working hours are and they almost break down in tears. How is it that in Gozo, where everyone knows each other, we have ended up in this shameful state? The answer is easy and convenient for those employing these people – they are maximising their profits.

Where are organisations such as Jobsplus (the government employment agency), the Gozo Business Chamber and Gozo Tourism Association? They should all be aware of this terrible state of affairs.

Employers use the excuse that they could not find local employees – sure enough these ended up with the public sector. So, in other words, different people are now being exploited and now no one is complaining.

Maybe someone from the Gozo Ministry can inform us as to how many locals are now on the public sector payroll compared to before March 2013, and in what capacity. Also, can they tell us how many foreigners work in Gozo?

I am certain that those joining the public sector outnumber those foreigners gainfully employed – so the taxpayers’ bill is bound to increase to the detriment of all of us.