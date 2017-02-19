Seminary fundraiser
As part of the Seminary’s 150th anniversary, this summer the seminarians will carry out missionary work in Fr Anton Grech’s parish in Guatemala. For this end the seminary community will be organising a number of fundraising activities. The first one took place last Sunday. It included a 15km walk from the seminary to Ta’ Pinu, Għasri Valley, Qbajjar and back to the seminary. Money raised during the walk amounted to €1,480. For more information visit the Seminary Facebook page or call 2155 6479.
