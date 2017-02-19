Mosaic stairs in Għajnsielem

Photo: Charles Spiteri

Mosaic designer Mary Portelli is giving the final touches to mosaic works on the stairs connecting Ħamri Street to St Anthony Street in Għajnsielem, close to the Grand Hotel.

The project is the winner of the Art in Public Spaces Programme competition organised by the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry, the Justice Ministry, Culture and Local Government, Arts Council Malta and MUŻA (Heritage Malta).

The project also found the full collaboration of Għajnsielem council, who helped with the logistics and NGOs’ hands-on work in the project.

The project, ‘Reflections and Connections’, has its origin in the sea which is part and parcel of residents. The design was inspired by the reflections of the colourful boats found in Mġarr harbour which also reflects Għajnsielem’s vibrant community.

In fact, the community had the time not only of mosaicking but also in making personalised clay fish with the help of ceramic artist Hermine Sammut, who also fired and glazed the fish. These are now integrated in the 47 mosaic risers. Thus, Għajnsielem’s community is co-creator and owner of the mosaic stairs as much as the artists themselves.