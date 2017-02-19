February concert in Xagħra

The Gozo Cultural Council within the Gozo Ministry presented the third edition of the February concert, entitled Music from the Heart, at the Basilica of Marija Bambina, Xagħra.

The concert, featuring the Classique Orchestra (leader Tatjana Chircop), under the direction of Gozitan conductor Joseph Debrincat and soprano Georgina Gauci and tenor Charles Vincenti, included some of the most famous favourites of all times – Bizet’s Overture from L’Arlesienne, Mascagni’s Intermezzo from Cavalleria Rustcana, Cohen’s Hallelujah, Malotte’s The Lord’s Prayer, Charpentier’s Prelude to the Te Deum, Graham & Loveland’s You raise me up, Salve Regina by Vincenzo Caruana Spiteri and Canticum for Strings by John Galea.

Attending the concert were Gozo Minister Anton Refalo and his wife Lina, Xagħra mayor Joe Cordina and the archpriests of Xagħra and Sannat Carmelo Refalo and Michael Curmi respectively.