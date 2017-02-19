Feast of St Paul
Marsalforn celebrated the feast of St Paul last Sunday. Archbishop Emeritus Paul Cremona celebrated Pontifical Mass with the participation of Cini Band in the morning. The procession with the saint’s statue, led by Xagħra archpriest Carmelo Refalo and accompanied by the Victory Band of Xagħra and St Mary Band of Żebbuġ, took place in the evening. Following the procession, Gozo Bishop Mario Grech concelebrated Pontifical Mass with the participation of the choir and orchestra under the direction of Mro Colin Attard.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.