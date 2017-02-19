Advert
Sunday, February 19, 2017, 00:01

Feast of St Paul

Photo: Charles Spiteri

Photo: Charles Spiteri

Marsalforn celebrated the feast of St Paul last Sunday. Archbishop Emeritus Paul Cremona celebrated Pontifical Mass with the participation of Cini Band in the morning. The procession with the saint’s statue, led by Xagħra archpriest Carmelo Refalo and accompanied by the Victory Band of Xagħra and St Mary Band of Żebbuġ, took place in the evening. Following the procession, Gozo Bishop Mario Grech concelebrated Pontifical Mass with the participation of the choir and orchestra under the direction of Mro Colin Attard.

