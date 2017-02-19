Carnival in Gozo

Nadur’s Carnival kicks off today at noon with a six-hour programme by Nadur council in the village’s main square. It will include dancing, comedy sketches, a floats défilé, band marches accompanied by maskeruni and people dressed in Carnival costume. The spontaneous Carnival will take place after sunset from Friday to February 28 in the village’s streets. A multitude of masked and hooded revellers wearing all kinds of funny and grotesque costumes throng the streets of Nadur. The creativity of all those taking part and the many visitors have earned it other names such as grotesque or macabre Carnival.

Victoria:

Victoria’s spontaneous carnival takes place on Friday from Fortunato Mizzi Street to Independence Square, while on Saturday morning there will be the Children’s Carnival on Independence Square. The regional Carnival in Victoria will be held from Fortunato Mizzi Street to Independence Square next Sunday at 2.30pm. It will include a defile of dancers, comedy plays, floats, bands, maskeruni and people dressed in Carnival costume. The Carnival grand finale will take place in Republic and Fortunato Mizzi streets on February 28 at 6pm.

Xagħra:

The village’s Carnival will be held on Saturday in Nazzarenu Square at 7pm. The programme includes dancing by local companies, folk groups and the traditional kumittiva dance. Food stalls will be selling the traditional Gozitan ftira with a free glass of wine. Band marches by the Victory Band of Xagħra will take place along the Ġgantija Plots next Sunday at 10.30am. A Carnival programme with the participation of Carnival floats, dance companies and grotesque masks will be held on Victory Square at noon. The programme will also include the kumittiva dance. A free glass of wine will be given to those present. Joe Demicoli will compere the show.

Għajnsielem:

Għajnsielem council will hold the second edition of Carnival starting today from 4.30pm at the Parish Square. Albert Lauren and Loredana Agius will kick-start the event by singing the Carnival anthem. The activity, including dancing groups in colourful costumes as well as decorated carts, will be presented by Joe Demicoli. Competitions for the best costume and cart will be held. The event comes to end with the kukkanja (greasy pole).

San Lawrenz:

San Lawrenz council will hold a Carnival event at the Main Square on Friday at 8pm. It will include a dance performance by a Carnival company and competitions for best costume, carnival float and best comedy sketch.