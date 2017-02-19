Book signing
Former Prime Minister Eddie Fenech Adami signed copies of a new book, Eddie: L-Istorja f’1000 Ritratt, by Frank Psaila at the Arkadia Shopping Centre in Victoria. The book covers Dr Fenech Adami’s political career in 1,000 pictures. Dr Fenech Adami, 83, was Prime Minister from 1987 to 1996 and from 1998 to 2004. He also served as President between 2004 and 2009.
