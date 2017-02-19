Sporting briefs

Zola: Gianfranco Zola said he would seek talks with Birmingham’s owners as his reign as manager hit a new low with a 4-1 home defeat to QPR, yesterday. Under Zola’s control, Birmingham have collected just six points from a possible 36 in the Championship and are slipping deeper and deeper into trouble. Zola said: “Obviously I need to have a chat with the owners. I really care about this club and I want to help them. As long as they trust me I am willing to try and do my best for everyone at St Andrew’s.”

Medel: Rangers and Liverpool are showing interest in Gary Medel but Inter are not keen on seeing the Chile international go and intend to offer their player an improved contract, reports said yesterday. Sky Sport Italia said Medel’s agent, Fernando Felicevich, is expected in Milan later this month for talks on a contract extension. At present, Medel is getting €1.5 million annually from the Serie A club.

Balotelli: Mario Balotelli was sent off as Nice moved up to second in Ligue 1 after Wylan Cyprien’s first-half goal earned them a 1-0 win at bottom side Lorient yesterday. Italian striker Balotelli picked up a straight red card when he argued with referee Tony Chapron in the 68th minute but Nice held firm to secure victory thanks to Cyprien’s 15th-minute effort.”

Goater: Former Manchester City striker Shaun Goater has been appointed manager of seventh-tier side Ilkeston FC, BBC said. Former Bermuda international Goater replaces Paul Holland, who left with the club 23rd in the Northern Premier League Premier Division. The 46-year-old played for eight clubs in his career, but is best known for his time at City, where he scored 103 goals in 212 games in all competitions.

Lodi: Francesco Lodi has left Udinese by mutual consent, the Serie A club announced. The midfielder retuned to Udinese in the summer of 2015, but has failed to break into the first team and only managed 11 minutes so far this term. “We wish the best for Francesco Lodi for his personal and professional fortunes during the rest of his career,” Udinese said.