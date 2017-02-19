Montella urging Milan to end home drought

Milan’s Gustavo Gomez (right) keeps Lorenzo Insigne, of Napoli, away from the ball during a league match this season.

Milan boss Vincenzo Montella hopes his team can end a six-week wait for a home win in Serie A.

The Rossoneri are not in great form going into today’s match against Fiorentina. They have won only one of their last six matches and are without a San Siro success since January 8, when they defeated Cagliari.

However, Montella continues to see European football next term as a target, even though his team have slipped to seventh in the table – 22 points behind pacesetters Juventus.

He told a press conference yesterday: “I think we have the chance to make it into Europe. It’s our objective. We have all the qualities to make it, no matter how the match against Fiorentina ends. There are still many games to play.

“I think we have won 50 per cent of our games, never losing against teams who are fighting to qualify for Europe. This could make the difference in the end.”

Jose Sosa played his part again in Milan’s 1-1 draw at Lazio on Monday night – and Montella is pleased with how the Argentine midfielder is performing.

He added, according to Milan’s website: “Sosa is improving. He’s not playing in his natural position, he can do even better. He’s got everything it takes to do well.”

However, the 42-year-old is aware of the threat today’s opponents pose, singling out striker Federico Chiesa for credit.

Montella said: “Fiorentina are a well-balanced team with great talents, such as Chiesa. We have to be aggressive.”

With Mattia De Sciglio and Luca Antonelli not yet ready to return, full-back Davide Calabria could feature for the hosts, who are also still without injured central defender Alessio Romagnoli.

Fiorentina beat Udinese 3-0 at home last time out, before edging a 1-0 win in Thursday’s Europa League tie against Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Boss Paulo Sousa is not relishing the return to domestic action, less than 72 hours after a testing European match.

He said: “Montella is right, tomorrow (today) is not decisive – although we want to get the most points possible this season.

“Every win helps you recover faster – but for teams who play in the Europa League, Sunday does not bring the best results.”

Unsurprisingly, Sousa hinted at changes, adding on www.fiorentina.it: “It is difficult to prepare for such a challenge after Thursday’s match.

“Some need to rest, so you will see on the pitch fresh players who will ensure concentration and mental strength.”

Serie A

Atalanta 1

Conti 48;

Crotone 0

HT: 0-0. Att: 12,577.

Empoli 1

Krunic 67;

Lazio 2

Immobile 68; Keita 80;

HT: 0-0. Att: 9,500.

Playing today

Bologna vs Inter - 12.30

Chievo vs Napoli - 15.00

Milan vs Fiorentina - 20.45

Pescara vs Genoa - 15.00

Roma vs Torino - 18.00

Sampdoria vs Cagliari - 15.00

Udinese vs Sassuolo - 15.00

Leading scorers

19 goals: Higuain (Juventus)

18 goals: Dzeko (Roma)

17 goals: Belotti (Torino)

16 goals: Mertens (Napoli)

15 goals: Icardi (Inter)

Next fixtures

Saturday: 18.00 Napoli vs Atalanta. 20.45 Juventus vs Empoli.

Sunday: 12.30 Palermo vs Sampdoria. 15.00 Chievo vs Pescara; Crotone vs Cagliari; Genoa vs Bologna; Lazio vs Udinese; Sassuolo vs Milan. 20.45 Inter vs Roma.

Monday, Feb. 27: 20.45 Fiorentina vs Torino.

Serie B

Played yesterday

Bari vs Ternana - 3-1

Carpi vs Brescia - 2-1

Cittadella vs Avellino - 1-3

Perugia vs Entella - 0-0

Pro Vercelli vs Benevento - 0-1

Salernitana vs Cesena - 1-1

Spezia vs Trapani - 2-2

Vicenza vs Ascoli - 1-1

Playing today:

Pisa vs Frosinone - 15.00

Tomorrow:

Verona vs Spal - 20.30

Standings: Frosinone 47; Benevento 46; Verona 45; Spal 44; Perugia, Cittadella 39; Spezia 38; Bari 37; Carpi 36; Entella 35; Ascoli, Novara 34; Salernitana, Avellino 32; Cesena 29; Brescia, Vicenza 28; Pisa 27; Latina 26; Pro Vercelli 25; Ternana 23; Trapani 22.